The Lo Down: Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line Is In Formation With Popeyes’ Uniforms & Rihanna May Have Found A New Rapper Boo [VIDEO]

If you haven’t noticed, Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection has a lot of similarities to Popeyes’ uniforms and the fast-food chain decided to sale its looks now. In a #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes posts that some might read as shady, Popeyes said, “Nothing new here. Just the uniforms we wear every day. Now available for everyone.”

In other news, rumor has it Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be a thing. Lore’l has the lo’ down up top!

