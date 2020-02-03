The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Congrats Kansas?! Jordan Breaks Down The Kansas vs Kansas City Confusion

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, President Trump said he was proud of the great state of Kansas. The only problem, the Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri. Jordan breaks down the difference.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

RELATEDAngie Ange’s Motivation: Trust The Process [VIDEO]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Congrats Kansas?! Jordan Breaks Down The Kansas vs Kansas City Confusion  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close