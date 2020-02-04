Battery charges for Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after a viral video shows the boxer allegedly snatching up his child’s mother during a Super Bowl weekend event.

The 25-year-old was caught on camera forcibly grabbing his ex-girlfriend, leading her out of a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

After the video went viral, Davis admitted to his aggressive behavior, but denied abusing the woman.

Florida police said Davis turned himself in Tuesday.

See Also:

His mug shot is pictured below.

NEWS RELEASE- ARREST pic.twitter.com/CGeovmA8os — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 4, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gervonta Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama was originally published on 92q.com