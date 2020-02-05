UpNext Cypher Profile: Kambria

As we gear up for our next cypher, get to know the artists involved.

Kambria is a 23 year old Ball State University graduate with Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio and her family moved to Indianapolis when she was at the tender age of 8 years old. She attended Ben Davis High School and graduated with Honors in 2014.

Kambria has been singing since she was 3 years old, and continues to showcase her talents with local cover band JustForFun.

She also competes in local pageants; winning titles such as Miss Indianapolis Black Expo and Miss Circle City Classic. She is currently starring in a DP DeMarco Play Production called “Her Lies, His Secrets” in which she has a lead role. She just released her first music video, “Bedroom” this November, as well! In 2014, Kambria was one of the Top 100 contestants on NBC’s The Voice, getting the chance to audition for the celebrity judges. Kambria is more than a triple threat! Get use to hearing and seeing this beauty.

Mac: What would be your dream collaboration?

Kambria: Kendrick Lamar or Michael Jackson

Mac: People always talk about who has motivated you, but was there a situation that was negative, that pushed you to go harder?

Kambria: Getting sent home on Season 7 of The Voice

Mac: Has the music industry has evolved for R&B? and how?

Kambria: I think the music industry has evolved for R&B because artists are stepping out of the box more and doing different things. New sounds are being created and even sub-genres like Electronic R&B. I do miss the long instrumentals that R&B used to have though, but everything has to change to stay afloat and relevant.

Mac: Does music have a race or certain ‘stereotype’? and does it matter?

Kambria: Music does not have a race. Music is universal. If music had a race, it would be all black though because black people created most of it. LOL

As we celebrate Black History Month, lets also celebrate the many contributions our ancestors have made to ALL genres of music.

Let’s see who else will be apart of the next cypher.

Also On Hot 96.3: