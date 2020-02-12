Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit Dates!

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my 2020 income tax refund?” Check out the listed dates in the IRS tax refund schedule chart below to find out.

You’ll also want to take a couple things into consideration:

The dates below reflect when your return is accepted NOT when it is submitted. Each bank processes direct deposits a bit differently so give or take a day or two from the refund dates listed below. Returns with the earned income tax Earned Income Credit (EIC) and/or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) might be delayed until late February to verify credits.* Filing during peak season can result in slightly longer waits.



If your date isn’t listed below you can enter your info here to see when to expect your refund.

If the IRS accepts your return by: Direct deposit could be sent as early as: Or your check could be mailed as early as: January 27th February 7th February 14th February 3rd February 14th February 21st February 10th February 21st February 28th February 18th February 28th March 6th February 24th March 6th March 13th March 2nd March 13th March 20th March 9th March 20th March 27th March 16th March 27th April 3rd March 23rd April 3rd April 10th March 30th April 10th April 17th April 6th April 17th April 24th April 13th April 24th May 1st April 20th May 1st May 8th

*H&R Block reports that if a return is accepted for those claiming the Earned Income Credit (EIC) and/or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), your refund should appear in your bank account between February 27th and March 3rd. The IRS is required to hold all refunds for taxpayers with these credits until mid-February due to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act of 2015. This delay applies to all tax prep companies and filing methods and impacts your entire refund, not just the portion associated with these credits.

