New music has surface from the Queens rapper. Seems like the retirement is over! Song titled “Yikes” “Hella bands/Pull up stashed up/Super facts up/All you b*#hes Rosa Parks/Uh-oh, get your ass up,”.” Yikes is right Nicki definitely knew what she was doing when she dropped this one. Seems like a social media firestorm has taken place due to the controversial lyric. Go check out and let us know what you think of the track.

