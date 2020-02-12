Congrats to Mya!

Apparently, the “Case Of The Ex” singer has not only moved on to keeping her relationships a secret, the 40-year-old beauty secretly got married in Seychelles off the coast of Africa!

Per TMZ, Mya walked down the aisle back in December in an intimate ceremony and her photos in the beach wedding look absolutely STUNNING.

It’s Mya’s first trip down the aisle and we can’t help but wish nothing but blessings to her and her secret new beau. See more photos of Mya’s dress below.

IMAGE CREDIT: TMZ

Mya Got Married, But Who Is Her Secret New Husband? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

