Russell Wilson’s Mom Encouraged Him To Step Up & Be A Dad To Ciara’s Son

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently announced they are expecting their third baby. This is Russell and Ciara’s second together. Many know that her oldest child, Future Zahir, was from her previous relationship with ex-fiancé and rapper Future. From the beginning, Wilson was praised for the way he accepted and loved on baby Future as of he were his own. But, it was his mom that pushed him to do so.

When Ciara and Russell first began dating he spoke with his mom–Tammy Wilson– and she gave some pretty good dating advice. Tammy recently appeared on the Raising Fame Podcast where she shared that she didn’t know much about the “Goodies” singer before the two started dating. She did however know that she had a child. “I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about [it], because I’m a mom and I love my kid. ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’”

She then went on to say that she didn’t judge Ciara, she instead encouraged her son to love Future Zahir unconditionally.

Great advice Ms. Tammy!

