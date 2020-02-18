Are We Back To The Future? With Tom Holland

In 2020, we’re seeing nothing but reboot after reboot. (I’m not a fan)

BUT with delightful news, this may excite you.

If you follow the Avengers Franchise, you may have peeped how Tony Stark, Robert Downy Jr.’s character, scoffed at the idea of time travel and the rules associated with it in Avengers: Endgame.

This didn’t stop him from making a trip to 1985… with Tom Holland!

“Created by Youtube user EZRyderX47, the amazing clip replaces Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown with RDJ, while his young Avengers protege takes Michael J. Fox’s place as Marty McFly.”

Would you like to see Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in a Back To The Future reboot?

