In the Lo’ Down, Lore’l discussed the $50 million lawsuit against Rick James’, Tiffany Boone opens up about leaving ‘The Chi’ following Jason Mitchell’s alleged misconduct and Drake drops a bag on a gift!

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up Decked Out In All Blue For B-Day Dinner

SEE ALSO: Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo’ Down: The Allegations Against Rick James Explained; Tiffany Boone Speaks Out [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On Hot 96.3: