Cardi B’s Pregnant Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case

Cardi B‘s bestie might be in some serious trouble. According to NBC New York, Star Brim– her legal name, Yonette Respass– is among 18 people indicted Tuesday on charges ranging from murder to racketeering between January 2012 and December 2019. Star is alleged to be a member of the “5-9 Brims,” a version of the Bloods gang in NY.

Documents state that she is the highest ranking female member of the gang and is the “Godmother.” Brim, whose real name faces charges of slashing a person and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Brim is currently pregnant and will not be taken into custody until she gives birth. She

SOURCE | NBC New York

