According to WishTV, one person was found dead following a shooting inside a Circle Centre Mall parking garage Thursday.

Police were called to West Maryland Street at 2:25PM. After they arrived, they found an adult male inside the parking garage who appeared to be shot. They rushed the victim to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There has not been an arrest made. However, IMPD Public Information Officer, Grace Sibley said police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Breaking News: Person Shot & Killed In Circle Centre Parking Garage was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On Hot 96.3: