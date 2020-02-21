Meet The Newest Artists Signed To 2 Chainz’s T.R.U. Label [Exclusive Interview]

GRAMMY Award winning and multiplatinum rapper 2 Chainz is an artist that has managed to sustain a long career in the entertainment industry. He came in the game as a young rapper named Tity Boi, and transformed into a seasoned entertainer as 2 Chainz.

In 2019, in collaboration with Atlantic Records, 2 Chianz founded his T.R.U (The Real University) label. The label is home to rising talent from Atlanta’s various zones including Skooly, WORL, Hott LockedN, and Sleepy Rose. All four are featured on the label’s latest compilation album, No Face, No Case.

Skooly, WORL, Hott LockedN, and Sleepy Rose all stopped through the backstage studio to kick it with our girl Ashmac. They talk about their ATL roots, how they got started in the industry, and more.

Get to know the squad in this exclusive interview:

See Also:

This Is Why 2 Chainz Banned Jack Thriller From Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Future & 2 Chainz Dropping The Hardest Song In The World?