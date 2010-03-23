12 Nicest Ways to Get Out of an Engagement …

Breaking an engagement is never easy to do. It is always harsh. No matter who you are, it can be a sad moment. It is best to break the engagement now before you get married and then look for ways to get a divorce. We only live once and we do not live long enough to be married to someone we do not want to be married to. As much as the other person’s feelings matter, you cannot trick yourself into loving them. Here are some ways to break off an engagement.
12. Give him the ring back
Photo Credit: C.Barr
Many girls have a tendency to forget to give the ring back and hold on to it. Why would you want to hold on to it? By giving the ring back, this is letting him down nicely. It’s like saying “thanks, but no thanks.”
11. Write a note
Photo Credit: Linda Cronin
Writing a note sounds like a good idea. This way, you will be able to place your words exactly how you want to place them. If you need to start over, then you backspace or throw the paper away and write another one out. You can brainstorm before you write things down. This way, you are making sure you are saying it nicely.
10. Leave a message explaining it on his phone
Photo Credit: ydhsu
Before you leave a message explaining it on the phone, you need to sit down and think about what you are going to say. You do not want to be rude during this message.
9. Send an email
Photo Credit: boukesalverda
Sending an e-mail is just like writing a letter. Sometimes, it is the best way to go. Type it out and hit send. You do not have to worry about delivering the message to him. Technology will do it all for you.
8. Sit down and explain it to him
Photo Credit: Seattle Miles
My choice would be to sit down and explain it all to him. Explain why you do not want to get married. It is best to tell him that it’s not his fault.
7. Tell him “I’m sorry, but…”
Photo Credit: combatron4
“I’m sorry, but I just don’t want to be married yet. You’re a nice guy and all and if I wanted to get married, I would marry you, but I want to wait a bit longer, so here’s your ring back.” That’s all you have to say. Tell him nothing will change your mind.
6. Tell him you need to go to college first
Photo Credit: Ryan Brenizer
If you have never went to college, then tell him you need to go to college first. Let him know that it will be far away and him moving is not an option. You need to have your full concentration and being married to someone will not give that. You need to think of yourself.
5. Talk with him about your change of heart
Photo Credit: The Benbow
When you talk to him, it is important to explain your change of heart to him. What caused you to make this decision? Is there another guy? Do you not see a future? What is it?
4. Be honest
Photo Credit: May Dantas
When you speak with him, it is important to be honest. Give him enough respect and do not lie to him. If you cheated on him, then tell him. If you can’t marry him because of your religious beliefs are different (I have heard of this one), then let him know
3. Don’t be rude
Photo Credit: dogfacedboy
When you are speaking with him, do not be rude. Expect him to get upset, he may even yell a bit. Let him know that you are sorry for wasting his time. Show respect.
2. Don’t yell
Photo Credit: Åsta
In number 3, I told you he may yell. When he yells at you, do not yell back at him. I am not saying to sit there and take it, but at least speak calmly. Two people getting upset is no good. If push comes to shove, say what you need to say and then leave.
1. Ask him/her if things are meant to be
Photo Credit: ZKcrew
Tell him you two are not meant to be married. It is best if you just remain friends. You come from two different worlds and cannot see yourself marrying him.
Those are 12 nicest ways to get out of an engagement. After you do this, you may want to look at my other blog post on here, “ways to avoid your ex.” So, are you in an engagement and need to get out? Is there a reason? Have you ever ended an engagement?
Top Photo Credit: C.Barr