12 Nicest Ways to Get Out of an Engagement …

Breaking an engagement is never easy to do. It is always harsh. No matter who you are, it can be a sad moment. It is best to break the engagement now before you get married and then look for ways to get a divorce. We only live once and we do not live long enough to be married to someone we do not want to be married to. As much as the other person’s feelings matter, you cannot trick yourself into loving them. Here are some ways to break off an engagement.

12. Give him the ring back

Many girls have a tendency to forget to give the ring back and hold on to it. Why would you want to hold on to it? By giving the ring back, this is letting him down nicely. It’s like saying “thanks, but no thanks.”

11. Write a note

Writing a note sounds like a good idea. This way, you will be able to place your words exactly how you want to place them. If you need to start over, then you backspace or throw the paper away and write another one out. You can brainstorm before you write things down. This way, you are making sure you are saying it nicely.

10. Leave a message explaining it on his phone

Before you leave a message explaining it on the phone, you need to sit down and think about what you are going to say. You do not want to be rude during this message.