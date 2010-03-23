THE LEAK: Quincy Jones “Strawberry Letter 23” feat. Akon

When news broke that Akon would be covering Shuggie Otis’ classic tune “Strawberry Letter 23” (later popularized by The Brothers Johnson), for an upcoming Quincy Jones tribute album, I called for Quincy and Akon’s head on a stick.

After listening to the finished product, I still want their heads on a stick.

The only thing that’s wrong with this modernized version of the song is the person singing it. Akon’s soulless, autotuned voice has absolutely no business singing a song like this.

It’s been turned into a slick robotic pop song that the kids may like for a few months, but they’ll never really understand the brilliance of the song itself because of the way it’s presented.

I weep for the future.

Here’s Shuggie Otis’ original version of “Strawberry Letter 23” from 1972.

Here’s The Brothers’ Johnson’s 1977 version, produced by Quincy Jones.

RELATED: Quincy Jones Readies Tribute Album… To Himself

RELATED: Konvict Fragrance: HandCuffs Included- Huh?!