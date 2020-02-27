Kobe Bryant’s Sister Honors Kobe & Gianna With New Tattoo

Many are still mourning the loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant after they lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident in California.

People have honored the two in various ways; from the memorial held at the Staples Center Monday to various art pieces across the country. Vanessa Bryant even had the Mamba foundation name changed to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The latest to honor the Bryant’s is Kobe’s sister, Sharia Washington.

Washington took to Instagram to share her new tattoo with the numbers 2 and 24 surrounded by a snake. 2 and 24 representing Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s jersey numbers.

