Kobe Bryant's Sister Honors Kobe & Gianna With New Tattoo

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Many are still mourning the loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant after they lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident in California. 

People have honored the two in various ways; from the memorial held at the Staples Center Monday to various art pieces across the country. Vanessa Bryant even had the Mamba foundation name changed to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The latest to honor the Bryant’s is Kobe’s sister, Sharia Washington.

Washington took to Instagram to share her new tattoo with the numbers 2 and 24 surrounded by a snake. 2 and 24 representing Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s jersey numbers.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @peterbarriostattoo 🙏🐍💕

A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on

Reactions to Kobe Bryant’s Passing
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
