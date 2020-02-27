Jhene Aiko Announces Her 2020 Tour

Jhene Aiko announced earlier this month that she would be dropping a new album on March 6th. CHILOMBO–named after her father–is an album centered around sound healing and has features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, H.E.R, John Legend, and more!

On Thursday, Aiko took to Instagram to announce The Magic Hour Tour. The tour kicks off on May 1, 2020 in Boston, MA and stops in over 30 cities.

Presale tickets are available on Feb. 28 at 10AM on Jhene’s website.

