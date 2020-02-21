Apple Says There Could Be A Shortage Of iPhone 12’s Due To Coronavirus

Apple warned the world on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic is harming its business more than expected by limiting how many phones it can make and sell in China.

“Work is beginning to continue around the nation, however, we are encountering a slower come back to ordinary conditions than we had foreseen,” the organization said.

A lot of Apple’s manufacturing activities are based in China, which has been hit by the coronavirus flare-up. Almost a large portion of the nation’s population is living under some type of travel limitations.

“The wellbeing and prosperity of each person who helps make these items possible is our principal priority, and we are working in close counsel with our providers and general wellbeing specialists as this virus proceeds,” Apple said. “These iPhone supply deficiencies will influence incomes around the world.”