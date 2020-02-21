Blue Ivy Exceeds $1 Million Listeners On Spotify

Blue Ivy Carter has exceeded audience members on Spotify, regardless of never having released music as an independent artist.

The 8-year-old was as of late highlighted on “Brown-Skin Girl” from “The Lion King: The Gift,” which was curated and officially delivered by her mom, Beyoncé

Blue Ivy had been featured on her parent’s songs before, like Beyoncé’s 2014 tune “Blue” and a version of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” on her 2019 live collection “Homecoming.”

Blue Ivy is likewise credited with giving “extra vocals” on a portion of her dad’s songs, including “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” and “Legacy.” Just two days after her introduction to the world, she was highlighted on Jay-Z’s “GLORY” and was the youngest person to ever appear on a Billboard Chart

“Darker Skin Girl” seems to be the main song recorded on Carter’s Spotify page — This is the only song she is credited as a lyricist.