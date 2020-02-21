Incognito
Trae Young Roasts Heat For Career-High 50 points, Outpacing Hall of Fame Company Through First Two NBA Seasons

 

After making his All-Star debut on Sunday, Trae Young got back into the swing of the regular season by roasting the Miami Heat for a career-high 50 points on Thursday, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 129-124 victory.  Young was virtually indefensible, and he needed just 25 shots to get to his 50 piece. He was 8 of 15 from three and 18 for 19 from the free-throw line.

 

Forever connected to Luka Doncic for the 2018 draft-night trade that sent Doncic to the Mavs and Young to the Hawks, Young has quickly blossomed into his own kind of star. His defense is awful, but he is pure magic with the ball in his hands, one of the best passers on the planet with sick handles and borderline laughable range. Per Basketball-Reference, Young has now scored at least 40 points 11 times in his brief career, which passes Shaquille O’Neal (10) for the most in NBA history through a player’s first two seasons. Young still has 25 games to play this season. His 40-point-game number could approach 15.

