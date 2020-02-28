Money, Social Media Drama, & The Trap Mentality Hasn’t Stopped Lil Baby’s Path To Stardom [Exclusive Interview]

As Lil Baby gears up for the release of his sophomore album My Turn, things are much different this time around, but Lil Baby isn’t letting those things change who he is.

With one of the biggest records out right now with “Woah“, he shares with us he’s finally feeling like he’s finding his spot in hip-hop, and now that he’s 100% committed to the craft, the hard work is really paying off. He tells us after his first song he ever made, he was “0% committed still living the street life.”

It was from the encouragement of Young Thug that got him in the studio more and fully focusing on the music. He does admit though he understands why they call it “the trap”, because even after he left that life he felt like he was still being pulled back in “I really learned why they call it the trap.”

Lil Baby is making plenty of money, and wants to make sure his kids & family are secure for the future, but that doesn’t stop him from buying what he wants. He tells Headkrack that his favorite part about this whole thing is “the money.”

But like Biggie said, “mo money, mo problems”, and in the era of social media, we see plenty of problems play out in social media. After some back and forth of social a few weeks back, Lore’l asks him to speak on the truth behind some of those internet rumors. He denies them, and tells us that he will always be in a relationship with his baby’s mother, even if they are not “boyfriend & girlfriend”. He realizes the stardom comes with certain issues like this, and wants the people around him to realize that as well.

The interview wraps up with a new segment called WHO THE F*** IS THIS, when we show celebrities baby pictures and Lil Baby has to guess who that picture is, and he nails pretty much every one of them!

Check out the full interview with Lil Baby & The Morning Hustle and make sure you go stream his new album My Turn out now!

