Label Reps Confirm: Diggy Simmons Signed To Atlantic

Congrats are in order for Daniel “Diggy” Simmons. He’s following in his dad’s footsteps and got himself an official record deal with Atlantic Records–just 1 day after his 15th birthday. His big sister Angela and lil bro Russy were on hand this afternoon to watch him sign his official papers.

Diggy’s mixtape The First Flight(click here to download it) has been raising some eyebrows on the net. Especially his version of “Made You Look”. It was only a matter of time before somebody snapped him up.

If you’re late to the game catch up on some gems from Diggy’s arsenal.

“Made You Look” Freestyle

Diggy – Made you look Freestyle (Flow Stoopid) from Diggy Simmons on Vimeo.

“Point To Prove”

