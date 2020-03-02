Every year our sister stations, WTLC and AM 1310 The Light team up with St.Jude to give more people the opportunity to become a partner in hope to end childhood cancer! On March 5th, they will be hosting our annual St. Jude Radiothon, but you can become a partner in hope today!

Become a “Partner In Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a credit card and you’ll get the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt.

Join Our Sister Stations In Becoming A St. Jude Partner In Hope was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On Hot 96.3: