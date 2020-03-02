Pop Smoke Death Certificate Reveals Burial Plans, Doctor’s Efforts to Save Him

Doctors tried to save Pop Smoke‘s life by opening his chest after he was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

death certificate, obtained by TMZ, says doctors performed a thoracotomy on the left side of his chest — meaning they opened his chest, most likely attempting to remove bullets. As we first reported, he was hit multiple times when masked assailants broke into the Hollywood Hills home where he was staying.