What You Should Be Doing Financially To Prepare For Health Scares Like The Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Jini Thornton joined us in studio to discuss some financial preparations everyone should be doing right now. She gives us information regarding preparing for health scares like the coronavirus, and some great advice regarding the stock market!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

