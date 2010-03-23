America Ferrara Ignores “Ridiculous” Weight Scrutiny

America Ferrera may have won the hearts of millions as TV’s ‘Ugly Betty,’ but the actress is one bombshell babe who has divided the blogosphere. Beginning with her starring role in HBO’s ‘Real Women Have Curves,’ Ferrera has come to represent a new type of Hollywood beauty.
In a recent interview with PopEater, the “Our Family Wedding” star addressed the seemingly endless discussion of her weight.
“I don’t really think about it to be honest. It’s not hard to ignore, because I find it all so ridiculous. I think there’s a whole different set of rules that exist in a pretend world. The celebrity world, the online gossip world, where people have different rules about [how] they get to talk about other people and their appearances.”
While Ferrera has visibly slimmed down since her turn in ‘Real Women Have Curves,’ she says her weight loss was not due to media pressure.
“To spend any time at all thinking about the bad or good things written about me is such a waste of time and energy. I hope to have a career based on the work I do and not whether a gossip site says I look good or bad in a dress.”
In an interview with CosmoGirl, the actress said,
“It’s all so weird to me — the trend that being anorexic is both elevated and condemned. There are two sides of the entertainment industry: the world of celebrity and the world of acting. I’m not sure what 50 percent of actors are really famous for, other than what they look like. Luckily there are plenty of actresses out there who have changed the vision of beauty in Hollywood. I can think of 10 actresses who are not supermodel-beautiful but who have amazing careers and who are doing big and meaningful films.”