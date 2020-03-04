Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

Since making their relationship public, Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been in the news countless times. From their altercation with Meek Mill in Hollywood to Petty’s personal life, the two have been popular names in the entertainment world.

Related: Nicki Minaj “Yikes” Dissing Rosa Parks?

Now, they are back in the headlines, due to Mr.Petty’s legal troubles. According to TMZ, Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender. According to sources he turned himself in on Wednesday.

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the Hot 96.3 text club by texting SQUAD TO 60796

Petty’s legal issues date back to 1995 after an attempted rape charge. He did 4 years in a New York prison and was required to register as a sex offender. In July 2019, Nicki and Kenneth got married and shortly after officially moved to the California, where he failed to register as a sex offender in the state.

Related: Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Predatory Sexual Assault Of His Stepdaughter

In November of 2019, Petty was pulled over in Beverly Hills for a traffic stop, when law enforcement realized Petty was a registered sex offender in New York, but not California. He was then arrested and released on a $20,000 bond shortly after. He was charged with failing to register.

Petty is expected to see a judge on Wednesday.