This morning we were joined by Jasmine Brand from St. Jude to give some insight to all the amazing things the hospital does, and how it’s the donations from the people that allow the hospital to continue to operate.

St. Jude is a leading children’s hospital that treats the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Watch the full conversation above and learn a little more about St. Jude and if you would like to donate, you can text “HUSTLE” to 626262 for a direct link sent to your phone or click here.

Become A Partner In Hope With St. Jude Children’s Hospital [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

