Twitter Will Begin Testing A New Feature Called “Fleets” Where You Can Upload Photos & Videos That Disappear After 24 Hours. Apparently, Twitter will begin testing out a new feature called “fleets” where you can tweet, upload pictures and videos and they conveniently disappear after 24 hours.

Obviously, the feature is something we are all familiar with as other social media platforms have already adopted this, BUT, it is interesting to think about how people will begin to use this new Twitter feature. A Twitter group product manager, said this about the new feature: “Twitter is for having conversations about what you care about. But, some of you tell us that you’re uncomfortable to tweet because tweets are public, feel permanent, and have public counts (retweets and likes).

We want to make it possible for you to have conversations in new ways with less pressure and more control, beyond tweets and direct messages