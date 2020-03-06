Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After A Tussle With A Checkers Employee At The Drive-Thru Window!!

South Florida R&B singer “Pleasure P” was arrested Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Jail records show that the 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marcus Cooper, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center about 9 a.m. He was later released on bond.

According to NBC 6, Cooper was involved in an altercation with a Checkers employee in Miami Gardens.

The employee claimed Cooper had been yelling at her through the intercom system for several minutes before he pulled up to the window and “continued to yell louder and become more disrespectful.” The employee said Cooper gave her $60 in exchange for his food and then pushed her in the chest with the food.

Formerly a member of Pretty Ricky, he released his first solo album, “The Introduction of Marcus Cooper,” in 2009.

Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, said Cooper faces a battery charge.