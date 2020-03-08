Open Lines March 8, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel (@ebonythewriter) and Cameron Ridle (@cameronridle)

First Guest: Ahmed Young, Chief of External Affairs and General Counsel for IPS discusses the district’s plan for the coronavirus and addresses the transportation plan following a massive call-off of bus drivers and attendants.

Second Guest: (starts at 36:22 mark) Shonna Majors, Director of Community Violence Reduction for the city of Indianapolis talks the city’s homicide rate increase from last year, upcoming spring/summer initiatives to engage youth and a program proposed by the city-council to identify ‘high users of multiple systems’.

