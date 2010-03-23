NEW VIDEO: SoSoDef’s Dondria Says “You’re The One”

We’ve been keeping our eye on Dondria ever since we were granted an exclusive interview with her last November. She talked to us about being discovered on YouTube, why her original stage name was “Phatfffat” and what she’d like to achieve in the near future, not 10 years from now.

Click the link below to read the story and watch her sing acapella on home videos (because this clip doesn’t do her voice justice!)

Now, her YouTube dreams have come to fruition with the premiere of her first music video. The mostly black-and-white clip for “You’re The One” (her lead single) was directed by G. Visuals and co-stars her Ocean’s family Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Johnta Austin.

Singer Brandon Hines plays her love interest – the same Brandon Hines rumored to be Trey Songz lover: