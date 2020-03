We all know Dababy does not play when it comes to his personal space.

And that Dababy has a short temper and can be quick to react.

Well in a video it appears a fan was being a normal fan and had her camera out recording him walking through the crowd.

The woman has a her flash on as well. In the video you can see her phone hitting Dababy’s face and out of reaction Dababy smacks the woman.

He later came back apologizing and explaining why he did it.

Source: tmz.com

