Watch Lil Yachty, Drake, & DaBaby’s New Video For “Oprah’s Bank Account”

Monday afternoon, Lil Yachty announced he would be releasing a new single, “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Da Baby and Drake. This single comes after the 22-year-old rapper took some time off from releasing new music.

He took to Instagram to share the cover art and announced the video would dropping later in the afternoon.

In the video, Yachty plays an Oprah like talk show host, named Boprah. Boprah interviews Drake and DaBaby–who play themselves– about their music, mumble rappers, and other career endeavors. Watch the hilarious video below.

