Looks like March Madness is in trouble.
The Big Ten, SEC and AAC have announced that they will be canceling their conference tournaments. This is following smaller conferences such as the MAC and Ivy League who also canceled their tournaments.
The Big Ten released a statement saying: The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.
The University of Maryland was the 3rd seed in the Big Ten Tournament and was one of the favorites to win.
College Sports Insider Brett McMurphy announced that the Big 12 will be canceling their tournament as well.
Conference USA, Pac 12 and Atlantic 10 Conferences have made the decision to cancel as well.
We will have more as it comes available.
Major College Basketball Conferences Cancel Championship Tournaments Over CoronaVirus Concerns was originally published on theteam980.com