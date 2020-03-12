Looks like March Madness is in trouble.

The Big Ten, SEC and AAC have announced that they will be canceling their conference tournaments. This is following smaller conferences such as the MAC and Ivy League who also canceled their tournaments.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

The Big Ten released a statement saying: The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

The University of Maryland was the 3rd seed in the Big Ten Tournament and was one of the favorites to win.

College Sports Insider Brett McMurphy announced that the Big 12 will be canceling their tournament as well.

Big 12 latest to cancel its tournament — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 12, 2020

Conference USA, Pac 12 and Atlantic 10 Conferences have made the decision to cancel as well.

Conference USA has officially announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/tBrrJVhAFN — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020

Statement from the Pac-12 on the men's basketball tournament, sport competitions and other championship events: pic.twitter.com/rQpt54GYcG — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

We will have more as it comes available.

Major College Basketball Conferences Cancel Championship Tournaments Over CoronaVirus Concerns was originally published on theteam980.com

The Team 980

Also On Hot 96.3: