Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday, all Marion County public schools will close Monday and last through the schools’ spring break–which was set to last through April 5th. This will include public charter schools.

Below is a list of affected districts:

Indianapolis Public Schools

Beech Grove Schools

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township Schools

Warren Township Schools

Washington Township Schools

Franklin Township Schools

Decatur Township Schools

Lawrence Township Schools

Perry Township Schools

Pike Township Schools

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Marion County Closes Schools Due To Coronavirus was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On Hot 96.3: