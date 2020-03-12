Marion County Closes Schools Due To Coronavirus

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday, all Marion County public schools will close Monday and last through the schools’ spring break–which was set to last through April 5th. This will include public charter schools.
Below is a list of affected districts:
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Beech Grove Schools
- Speedway Schools
- Wayne Township Schools
- Warren Township Schools
- Washington Township Schools
- Franklin Township Schools
- Decatur Township Schools
- Lawrence Township Schools
- Perry Township Schools
- Pike Township Schools
