Today’s Hot Reverse Jam came to us from 1996! “My Boo – Ghosttown DJ’s” released on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def label, on the album So So Def Bass All-Stars.

The song was written by Carlton “Carl Mo” Mahone and Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry, and was included on both volumes of So So Def Bass All-Stars.

Check out the Hot Reverse Jam Video!

