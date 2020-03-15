Coronavirus Special Report: Everything You Need to Know

Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine MD answers your questions about Coronavirus on a Special Edition of Open Lines hosted by Radio One’s Cameron Ridle, Ebony Chappel and Tina Cosby.

Coronavirus Closings in Indianapolis

Businesses & Organizations

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is closing as a precautionary measure from March 14-28. The museum’s preschool will be closed as well, and all programs and events that were scheduled to take place through March 28 will be postponed.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis is closing all 10 sites until further notice.

All Indianapolis libraries will be closed until further notice. Any overdue items during this time will have extended due dates until the library reopens.

All Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations to close for at least 14 days beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

SCHOOLS

Avon Community Schools is closing all schools in the district until March 20 as a precaution after a students tested positive for the virus. Click here for more info.

The Orchard School is closing also closing through April 13.

Park Tudor will close Thursday and will remain closed until after spring break. The goal is to reopen the school by April 13. Click here for more info.

All Wayne County schools, public and private, will be closed until April 13. All buildings and buses will be cleaned during this time, according to the Wayne County Health Department.

Zionsville Community Schools will have a non-student day on March 13. E-learning days will begin Monday, March 16.

Western Boone County Community School Corporation will be on e-learning through at least March 20.

Lebanon Community Schools will be closed March 13, and begin e-learning days on Monday, March 16. The district expects to return to normal operation on April 6.

Greenfield-Central Schools will be closed Friday, Superintendent Harold Olin said in a tweet. It will not be considered an e-learning day.

Southern Hancock County schools will close until after spring break on April 6. The district will use six e-learning days prior to spring break.

Mt. Vernon schools will close Friday and the two weeks following spring break. From March 30-April 10, the district will have e-learning days.

Franklin Community Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday. Starting Monday, the district will have e-learning days until the start of spring break. The district will decide what to do after spring break starting April 1.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will close from Monday through April 2 using e-learning and waiver days.

Center Grove will close schools beginning Monday, March 16.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation will close schools on Friday. From March 16-20, students will have at-home learning. You can view more information from the district here.

Adventureland Childcare, located at 9665 Hague Road, will be closed through Monday, March 23, effective Friday, March 13.

Noblesville Schools will close Monday and have e-learning days from Tuesday, March 27.

Carmel Clay Schools will close Monday through April 10. They will have virtual learning days. You can view more information here.

Seymour Community School Corporation will be closed from March 23 until at least April 6.

School on Wheels is suspending tutoring at all school and shelter locations from March 16-April 12, according to a tweet.

UNIVERSITIES & COLLEGES

Ball State University will suspend in-person classes starting Monday and will move classes online for the rest of the spring semester. Click here for more info.

Butler University and the University of Indianapolis will extend spring break. Classes will move online after the break. Click here for more info.

Marian University and Franklin College told RTV6 it is continuing with in-person classes at this time.

All Indianapolis Public Schools field trips have been canceled until April 3. Click here for more info.

Several major universities across the country have suspended in-person classes. Click here for the full list.

In-person classes at Indiana University have been suspended until at least April 5. Click here for more info.

Indiana Tech has suspended in-person classes and will be moving all classes to online.

Indiana State University go to online classes after its scheduled spring break for two weeks starting March 30.

Franklin College is temporarily suspending in-person classes and campus activities and will move to “distance learning” until the end of its spring break on Sunday, April 5.

Marian University will be transitioning all in-person classes to online for at least two weeks. The campus will remain open during that period.

On Friday, Indiana University Bloomington an update was posted announcing additional facility closures.

In person classes for the rest of the spring semester have been suspended at DePauw University. You can view more information on the suspension here.

SPORTS

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has been canceled.

The NBA has suspended the rest of the season after a player tested positive for the virus. Click here for more info.

The 2020 USL Championship season, which includes the Indy Eleven, has been suspended for at least 30 days.

Both weekends of the USA Volleyball Mideast Qualifier tournament have been canceled, according to USA Volleyball’s website.

The start of the Indianapolis Indians season will be delayed.

All IndyCar events through April are canceled.

The IHSAA has postponed the boys basketball tournament

The ECHL cancels the remainder of the Indy Fuel season.

EVENTS

Indy St. Paddy’s Day weekend events including Parade, Greening of the Canal & Shamrock Run/Walk

Public events at the Indianapolis Public Library have been canceled through April 5. Click here for more info.

Indiana High School Winter Winds and Winter Percussion 2020 season canceled.

Indiana State School Music Association has canceled all music events through April 11. This includes all Junior/Middle/Elementary Concert Organization Festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals.

Greenwood will close its Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. It will not reopen until at least Monday, March 30.

The Indianapolis tour date for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ has been postponed. The new date for the event, which was originally scheduled for April 1 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will be announced shortly, according to a press release.

The Indiana Flower and Patio Show scheduled for March 14-22 has been canceled.

All Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concerts have been canceled until March 31.

Until further notice, events at the Indiana State Fairgrounds have been canceled.

Monster Energy Supercross scheduled for March 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium has been canceled.

The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis is closed until further notice.

All events at the Pacers Athletic Center will be canceled or postponed, according to a tweet from the center.

The FDIC International convention in Indianapolis, which typically brings in more than 35,000 fire and rescue professionals from more than 65 countries, has been postponed, according to its website.

Indy Winter Farmers Market closed on March 14

Indiana Historical Society postponing all on-site special events and programs, including group tours, until the end of April. General IHS admission will remain open.

The 500 Festival is has canceled all events through April 11.

The Plainfield Library will be closed until further notice. Materials should not be returned at this time and fines and fees will not be charged.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will close Saturday and reopen around March 30.

Conner Prairie will be closed from Saturday until March 30.

All programs at the Center for the Performing Arts will be suspended until April 12.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has announced the suspension and changes of several programs. You can view more information here.

Elton John’s concert initially scheduled for March 26 will be rescheduled for another date. Exactly when has not been confirmed at this time.

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out is being rescheduled. The new date has not been added yet.

Billie Eilish’s concert originally scheduled for March 25 will be scheduled for a new date.

MercyMe slotted to perform on March 19, is being moved to October 8.

CHURCHES

Traders Point Christian Church: “Weekend Experience” will be online only.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is leaving the closure decisions to individual pastors.

Northview Church will provide online only worship services for the next four weekends. You can view updates and more information here.

Heartland Church, located at 9665 Hague Road, will be closed for two weeks effective March 13.

