VIDEO: Who’s Coming With Maino – Trina, Kim Or Nicki?

Maino took to the stage of NYC’s BB Kings’ last night and performed his version of Lloyd Banks’ “Beamer Benz or Bentley” called “Trina, Kim, or Nicki.”

Obviously, the song has Maino choosing between the three female rappers (Trina, Lil Kim, or Nicki Minaj, if you haven’t figured it out by now) and who he’d want to give the business to.

Video spotted at Rap Radar.

So fellas, who would you take home with you: Trina, Kim, or Nicki??

