Organizations Offering Free Food Resources During Coronavirus Pandemic

As many people are trying to stay safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) and several other community groups are going the extra mile by making sure the community has access to free food.

Starting now until April 3, 2020, IPS will provide breakfast and lunch to all students Monday–Friday. The food service team will provide pre-packaged meals in the parking lots of several IPS schools listed below. The distribution times are 11AM-1PM Monday-Friday.

The service is open to all IPS (and non-IPS students) that are 18-years-old and younger. Due to high demand, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

George Washington High Schoo l, 2215 W. Washington St.

l, 2215 W. Washington St. Arlington Woods School 99, 5801 30th St.

99, 5801 30th St. Brookside School 54, 3150 E. 10th St. (Meals will be served from the school parking lot off of North Dearborn Street.)

54, 3150 E. 10th St. (Meals will be served from the school parking lot off of North Dearborn Street.) Carl Wilde School 79, 5002 W. 34th St. (Meals will be served from the parking lot off of Auburn Road.)

79, 5002 W. 34th St. (Meals will be served from the parking lot off of Auburn Road.) Eleanor Skillen School 34, 1410 Wade St.

34, 1410 Wade St. James Whitcomb Riley School 43, 150 W. 40th St.

43, 150 W. 40th St. Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105, 8620 Montery Road

The IPS food bus will also offer meals at the following apartment complexes Monday–Friday until April 3rd:

Blackburn Terrace , 3091 Baltimore Ave., from 11–11:30 a.m.

, 3091 Baltimore Ave., from 11–11:30 a.m. Laurelwood Apartments, 3340 Teakwood Drive, from 12:30–1 p.m.

Other Food Resources

Community Compass App- The Indy Hunger Network’s Food Compass App provides food resources to anyone in Marion County. By downloading the app, you can find food resources right in your area. If you are unable to download the app, you can text word “hi”to 317-434-3758 to access the same resources provided.

For more information, visit https://www.indyhunger.org/compass/

Gleaners Food Pantry- The Gleaners Food Panty’s Community Cupboard is open to all in need. The pantry serves thousands of Hoosier families each month who are struggling to get the food they need.

For more information, visit https://www.gleaners.org/programs/community-cupboard/

Organizations Offering Free Food Resources During Coronavirus Pandemic was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On Hot 96.3: