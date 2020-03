Welp looks like the Colts are making some moves and possibly moving away from Jacoby Brissett… Rumors have been swirling for weeks about a Colts and Phillip Rivers marriage. Well Today IS THE DAY…

Ask me do i like it?? ABSOLUTELY NOT Phillip was a BUM in SAN DEIGO so as a colt HE WILL BE A BUM! Check out ESPN.com for more information.

Source: Espn.com

