Is The “Real Housewives” Franchise Heading To New Orleans?

We’re hearing that Bravo may be expanding their “Real Housewives” franchise. According to the ybf.com, they recently got a glimpse of an email sent to the New Orleans Hornets Director of Community Affairs office from a Bravo/NBC producer. And it sounds like the franchise is going to New Orleans.

Here’s what they’re saying:

The email states that the producer (the same one who produced the other “Housewives” cities) is looking for New Orleans women who are interested in possibly being featured in a possible “Real Housewives Of New Orleans” show. So of course, said producer wanted to reach out to the NBA wives and community first.

One of our New Orleans sources tells us that Hornets baller Chris Paul’s fiance Jada is already in talks to be a part of the cast. The producer is currently reaching out to certain organizations in the city to gauge women’s interest in the show.

The New Orleans cast would join the current casts of O.C., New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and the currently taping Beverly Hills. And also the heavily rumored future cities of D.C., Dallas, and Boston.