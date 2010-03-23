Is Luda’s Fiancee A Miami Med Student?

FROM SANDRA ROSE: Everyone knows that rapper Ludacris loves intelligent women. That’s really all he dates when he decides to get serious about a girl. Luda’s baby mama, Christine, is a well-respected attorney and event planner in Atlanta.

In a recent interview with Honey magazine, Ludacris’ spoke on his current relationship status, saying:

“I try to preserve certain things and keep things special, and that is one thing that I would like to keep private.”

Unfortunately, a loyal reader of Sandra Rose has disclosed that Luda’s fiancee’s name is Eudoxie and she’s a bilingual med student from Africa who speaks French fluently. She’s a student at the University of Miami and she’s super smart, and very low key. Luda often flies her into Atlanta to spend weekends with him at his home. And when she’s not hitting the books, she accompanies Luda to NBA games and attended his concerts while he was on tour with the Black Eyed Peas.

Additionally, Eudoxie's Facebook page is private and she updates her statuses in French. She doesn't mention Ludacris' name on her FB page, but she does refer coyly to a "you know who."