AMC Theatres Closing For 6-12 Weeks

AMC Theatres is closing all its theaters nationwide for 6 to 12 weeks because of the coronavirus.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

The chain announced the decision Monday as governors of a dozen states ordered theaters to close and the CDC issued strict guidelines limiting public gatherings. AMC is the biggest theater circuit in the country and hoped to stay open by limiting theaters to 50-percent capacity. But on Monday, the CDC cut its recommended limit on gatherings to only ten people.

The shutdown affects all 634 AMC theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

