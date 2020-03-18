Social Distance: Can’t Stop The Hustle

Social media, technology, and our phones are a few things keeping everyone connected.

Amidst being quarantined, John Legend is bringing entertainment to you! I’m talking about concerts via Instagram.

“…He opened the show while seated at the piano, performing hits like “Stay With You,” “Everybody Knows,” and his latest single “Conversations in the Dark” as over 100,000 viewers tuned in. His daughter Luna and wife Chrissy Teigen eventually joined the party, wearing just a turban on her head and a towel around her body.

In addition to performing his piano part from Lauryn Hill’s “Everything Is Everything,” Legend covered “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Office” theme song, as well as the theme from Bravo’s reality show “Vanderpump Rules.” He closed with his ballad “All of Me,” which was inspired by his wife” – Rap Up

Watch one of the clips now

We’ll be seeing more of this in the future. So it makes me think, how are you apply yourself and bringing your talent/craft to your followers?

Drop your ideas below!

