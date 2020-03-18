Mulatto Talks Being A Woman In The Rap Game, Record Deals, & More

21-year-old rapper Mulatto first appeared on the scene when she won the first season of Lifetime’s The Rap Game back in 2016. Fast forward to 2020 and Mulatto has since released several hit songs including her latest “B**ch From Da Souf.”

She sopped by the Hot 96.3 Backstage to chop it up with Ashmac. The two talk about Mulatto’s success, bad record deals, Jermaine Dupri, and her dream collabs. Check it out below:

