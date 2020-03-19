Quarantine & Chill: Homecoming Watch Party!!

I don’t need much of any reason to watch Beyonce, but to watch it as a family during social distancing?? Is just what we all might need.
It’s time to show up to your living room in your best BEYchella outfits. All my marching band heads, get your best dance routines together, and be ready to hit more than a few ripples. We’re having a virtual watch party as if we’re watching it for the first time.
What may have started as a simple tweet from Jasmyn Lawson, @JasmynBeKnowing, has now influenced not only the #BeyHive but the whole world.
With over 18K likes on these tweets, you can say everyone spread the word successfully to the point where… Beyonce saw it???? and shared it.
Girl I would be on the floor too. Let me know if your orange Ivy Park box comes in the mail… I’m still waiting on mine.
We’re less than 1 hour away. Will you be tuned in?? Social distancing just got a little better.
#BeyonceApproved
