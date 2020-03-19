Drake Takes Corona Precautions

Sounds like that could be the name of a song. You know he’s going to slip that in a verse somehow.

After Kevin Durant’s announcement of testing positive for Covid19… his dear friend is doing what’s necessary.

“…According to Page Six, the “When to Say When” rapper is self-quarantining at his mansion in Toronto after partying with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The friends were seen hanging out at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy eight days ago. Drake posted a photo on Instagram of them leaving the restaurant. “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he captioned the pic.” – Rap Up

Kevin Durant is one out of four players from the Brooklyn Nets to be diagnosed with the virus.

Everyone please self quarantine.

