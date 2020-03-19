Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana Now Has 56 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

According to the Indiana State Health Department, Indiana now has 56 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 19 counties as of Thursday March 19th.

Two people have already died from the virus–one in Marion County and one in Johnson County. As of today, 380 people have been tested statewide.

See Also: 

All Simon Malls To Close Through March 29th Due To Coronavirus

IndyGo buses to still run during Coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Durant &amp; 3 other Members of the Brooklyn Nets Test Positive for Coronavirus

Here’s How You Can Achieve Your Body Goals At Home
4 photos

Indiana Now Has 56 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
Close