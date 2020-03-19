According to the Indiana State Health Department, Indiana now has 56 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 19 counties as of Thursday March 19th.
Two people have already died from the virus–one in Marion County and one in Johnson County. As of today, 380 people have been tested statewide.
