B-SWIFT PICK
HomeB-SWIFT PICK

Things to keep you and the kids busy while in the house !!

Parents learning together with child

Source: blackCAT / Getty

Im not sure if you have heard but Governor Holcomb has canceled school until May 1st .. I know parents are going CRAZY being stuck in the house w toddlers and teens lol but listen i came across a few things that can help you keep the kids busy .. Check out Below some of the things you and the family can do

  1.    Spend 30 mins each day learning a new topic
  2.     Bake something every day
  3.     Write a letter and/or email to a different friend or family member each day
  4.     Races of various kinds in the backyard (hopping on one foot, crabwalk, walking backwards, etc.)
  5.     Stop motion animation with play-dough
  6.     FaceTime grandparents
  7.     Learn the parts of plants/flowers and how they function
  8.     Write a short story and illustrate it
  9.     Learn how to do simple book binding
  10.     Board game
  11. Card games

Thats jus a few of the 50 things you can do CLICK HERE To see the rest of the list

Source: WDRB.com 

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close