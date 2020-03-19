Things to keep you and the kids busy while in the house !!

Im not sure if you have heard but Governor Holcomb has canceled school until May 1st .. I know parents are going CRAZY being stuck in the house w toddlers and teens lol but listen i came across a few things that can help you keep the kids busy .. Check out Below some of the things you and the family can do
- Spend 30 mins each day learning a new topic
- Bake something every day
- Write a letter and/or email to a different friend or family member each day
- Races of various kinds in the backyard (hopping on one foot, crabwalk, walking backwards, etc.)
- Stop motion animation with play-dough
- FaceTime grandparents
- Learn the parts of plants/flowers and how they function
- Write a short story and illustrate it
- Learn how to do simple book binding
- Board game
- Card games
Thats jus a few of the 50 things you can do CLICK HERE To see the rest of the list
Source: WDRB.com
Also On Hot 96.3: