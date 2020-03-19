Things to keep you and the kids busy while in the house !!

Im not sure if you have heard but Governor Holcomb has canceled school until May 1st .. I know parents are going CRAZY being stuck in the house w toddlers and teens lol but listen i came across a few things that can help you keep the kids busy .. Check out Below some of the things you and the family can do

Spend 30 mins each day learning a new topic Bake something every day Write a letter and/or email to a different friend or family member each day Races of various kinds in the backyard (hopping on one foot, crabwalk, walking backwards, etc.) Stop motion animation with play-dough FaceTime grandparents Learn the parts of plants/flowers and how they function Write a short story and illustrate it Learn how to do simple book binding Board game Card games

Thats jus a few of the 50 things you can do CLICK HERE To see the rest of the list

Source: WDRB.com

